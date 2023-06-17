Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Fri. June 16, 2023), Vadim Nemkov sought to defend his Bellator Light Heavyweight crown opposite Yoel Romero in the main event of Bellator 297 from inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. In an interesting fight, Nemkov retained his title.

From the first bell, the champion was aggressive. It didn’t take long for the Russian athlete to find the timing on his right hand, which landed high and low quickly. He also hammered away with kicks, doing good damage to a fighter that isn’t easy to hit.

Romero stayed tight defensively, but he didn’t throw a whole lot back in the first couple rounds. He was falling behind on the cards and certainly needed some of that classic third round magic to get back in the fight. He nearly got it! Romero landed a heavy counter shot and finished the round hunting for a submission in a wild turn of events.

Unfortunately for the Cuban, it wasn’t enough. Nemkov survived and picked up where he left off, badly damaging Romero in the fourth. Romero did bounce back for a relatively strong fifth frame, but it was far from enough for him to capture gold.

Check out the full fight highlights below:

The champ Vadim Nemkov landing shots early on!#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/Wb4CeDOPbR — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

It was the LHW champ Nemkov who looked the more promising in round 1.#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/E4aok5qPYi — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

The champ controlling the fight! Another strong round for Vadim Nemkov in Chicago. #Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/CDFBRxPfVh — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

Result: Nemkov via unanimous decision

Insomnia

There’s a very major K-1 kickboxing event tomorrow, featuring three title fights and some bad blood in the main event. If you’re tired of the Apex or just like elite kickboxing, tune in!

The most important HW kickboxing fight in years!



Interim GLORY HW Title



Antonio Plazibat (22-4, 16 KO)

1️⃣ Ranked HW

4️⃣ Straight KOs

7️⃣3️⃣% Finish Ratio



Tariq Osaro (24-2-1, 12 KO)

2️⃣ Ranked HW

3️⃣ Straight KOs

5️⃣0️⃣% Finish Ratio#COLLISION5 | Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/R1Xo99KSVh — Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) June 16, 2023

GURAM KUTATELADZE HAS A FIGHT AGAIN! Now, we cross our fingers and hope it happens … cross

I’ve seen many versions of this meme format, but this is my favorite.

Cody Garbrandt is lightning quick on pads.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sucker punching a guy standing in front of a jiu-jitsu school does not demonstrate good decision-making.

Giant dude tried to sucker punch a BJJ Black belt with 12+ years of experience and ended up going to Valhalla pic.twitter.com/sl7jfe5Tf0 — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) June 16, 2023

ACA offering seven figure payouts is pretty impressive! Good luck winning one of those tournaments though.

Mannnnn. Just a brilliant performance by Eduard Vartanyan. Stops Artem Reznikov to finish off a utter shellacking over three rounds. Your ACA Lightweight Grand Prix champion (and $1M richer). #ACA159 pic.twitter.com/YyLrOGAK3H — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 16, 2023

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria is going to be a BANGER!

Josh Emmett sending ppl to the Shadow realm pic.twitter.com/81A6aeYpil — GoGoPlata Rangers (@postingmma) June 13, 2023

Random Land

Click through for a thread of people complaining about the good ol’ days that goes 130 years.

Midnight Music: NYC hip-hop, 1994

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.