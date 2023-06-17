Welcome to Midnight Mania!
Earlier tonight (Fri. June 16, 2023), Vadim Nemkov sought to defend his Bellator Light Heavyweight crown opposite Yoel Romero in the main event of Bellator 297 from inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. In an interesting fight, Nemkov retained his title.
From the first bell, the champion was aggressive. It didn’t take long for the Russian athlete to find the timing on his right hand, which landed high and low quickly. He also hammered away with kicks, doing good damage to a fighter that isn’t easy to hit.
Romero stayed tight defensively, but he didn’t throw a whole lot back in the first couple rounds. He was falling behind on the cards and certainly needed some of that classic third round magic to get back in the fight. He nearly got it! Romero landed a heavy counter shot and finished the round hunting for a submission in a wild turn of events.
Unfortunately for the Cuban, it wasn’t enough. Nemkov survived and picked up where he left off, badly damaging Romero in the fourth. Romero did bounce back for a relatively strong fifth frame, but it was far from enough for him to capture gold.
Check out the full fight highlights below:
The champ Vadim Nemkov landing shots early on!#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/Wb4CeDOPbR— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023
It was the LHW champ Nemkov who looked the more promising in round 1.#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/E4aok5qPYi— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023
The champ controlling the fight! Another strong round for Vadim Nemkov in Chicago. #Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/CDFBRxPfVh— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023
@YoelRomeroMMA hurts Nemkov!#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/Did1CkbApS— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023
WHAT A ROUND!#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/CCpOecEorh— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023
Takedown from @YoelRomeroMMA!#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/nI4NNMfjG1— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023
Result: Nemkov via unanimous decision
Insomnia
There’s a very major K-1 kickboxing event tomorrow, featuring three title fights and some bad blood in the main event. If you’re tired of the Apex or just like elite kickboxing, tune in!
The most important HW kickboxing fight in years!— Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) June 16, 2023
Interim GLORY HW Title
Antonio Plazibat (22-4, 16 KO)
1️⃣ Ranked HW
4️⃣ Straight KOs
7️⃣3️⃣% Finish Ratio
Tariq Osaro (24-2-1, 12 KO)
2️⃣ Ranked HW
3️⃣ Straight KOs
5️⃣0️⃣% Finish Ratio#COLLISION5 | Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/R1Xo99KSVh
GURAM KUTATELADZE HAS A FIGHT AGAIN! Now, we cross our fingers and hope it happens … cross
J.Leavitt out. Guram Kutateladze in, will fight Elves Brener at #UFCVegas76 on July 1st. (first rep. @MMA__TIME) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023 pic.twitter.com/qVGlGMzK9d— Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) June 16, 2023
I’ve seen many versions of this meme format, but this is my favorite.
https://t.co/eIQDiqZPzU pic.twitter.com/nBKWiIOMvn— Rakesh (@rakeshkarki_) June 16, 2023
Cody Garbrandt is lightning quick on pads.
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Sucker punching a guy standing in front of a jiu-jitsu school does not demonstrate good decision-making.
Giant dude tried to sucker punch a BJJ Black belt with 12+ years of experience and ended up going to Valhalla pic.twitter.com/sl7jfe5Tf0— BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) June 16, 2023
ACA offering seven figure payouts is pretty impressive! Good luck winning one of those tournaments though.
Mannnnn. Just a brilliant performance by Eduard Vartanyan. Stops Artem Reznikov to finish off a utter shellacking over three rounds. Your ACA Lightweight Grand Prix champion (and $1M richer). #ACA159 pic.twitter.com/YyLrOGAK3H— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 16, 2023
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria is going to be a BANGER!
Josh Emmett sending ppl to the Shadow realm pic.twitter.com/81A6aeYpil— GoGoPlata Rangers (@postingmma) June 13, 2023
Random Land
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.
