If you ever thought Michael Chandler would be the type of fighter to subject himself to steroid use then you must have a “mediocre mind.”

Chandler, who is one of the most athletically-gifted lightweights walking the planet, is also one of the most physically-fit fighters in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) today. To his credit, Chandler has always possessed a muscular body and the strength of someone two weight classes above him. The veteran fighter has utilized this innate build and strength to turn in one hell of a career thus far.

Since Chandler has come over to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) he has left himself open for more criticism. This doesn’t just apply to his fights inside of the Octagon — which have been beyond entertaining — but more importantly what Chandler is doing outside of the cage.

As Chandler gets deeper and deeper into coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite UFC superstar, Conor McGregor, fans are beginning to question his professional standards. More specifically, fight fans are starting to wonder if Chandler is on some sort of performance-enhancing drug. It should be noted that Chandler has never been linked to steroid use as a professional fighter.

The UFC lightweight contender felt obligated to address the rumors this week in a social media post calling out the “mediocre minds” of the sport. Check it out in the above video player.

“When mediocre minds see a shirtless, fight week video like this and their first thought is that you’re on steroids you have to hit ‘em with the MJ dance moves. Walk On. See you at the top!” wrote Chandler via Instagram.

As of now, Chandler is expected to fight McGregor sometime later this year. But with McGregor currently wrapped up in recent rape allegations it’s unknown if the fight will take place in 2023.