Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 75 main event

UFC Vegas 75 will be headlined by the 185-pound showdown between former title challengers and Top 5 middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, a five-round slugfest that will determine who stays alive in the division title chase. The action gets underway TONIGHT (Sat., June 17, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their "Kill Me To Stop Me" video preview embedded above.

Vettori (19-6) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over the rough-and-tumble Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 back in March. “The Italian Dream” has won seven of his last 10, with his only losses during that stretch coming against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former division titleholder Robert Whittaker.

As for Cannonier (16-6), 10 years older than his opponent at 39, he’s looking to build on his decision win over middleweight wild man Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66 last December. “Killa Gorilla” is 6-2 since dropping down to middleweight and like Vettori, his only losses during that span came against Adesanya and Whittaker, both by decision.

The winner stays alive in the crowded 185-pound title chase.

