Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight king Francis Ngannou made his first Professional Fighters League (PFL) appearance earlier tonight (Fri., June 16, 2023) at PFL 5 from inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. “Predator” was there to simply take in the action and get a behind-the-scenes look at a live PFL event.

Ngannou, who was released by UFC earlier this year after a nasty public spat, signed with PFL just one month ago. It was a lucrative contract to say the least and a deal that earns Ngannou a seat on the promotion’s athlete advisory board and a role as chairman of PFL Africa. Many believed Ngannou was crazy to walk away from the highest paying contract in UFC heavyweight history, but the world-renowned knockout artist seems happy.

On Friday, Ngannou walked out to his seat ready to catch some PFL 5 main card action. To some surprise, it seemed like the former UFC champion was being booed as he waved on the crowd. It may have been a few intoxicated fans who’ve been drinking since the opening bout, but Ngannou didn’t get much pop either.

Francis Ngannou has his sights on making his PFL debut in early 2024 #PFLRegularSeason pic.twitter.com/B1gVsH7bvR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 17, 2023

Adding some interest to tonight’s PFL event is the fact that current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be in attendance to corner teammate, Maurice Greene, in the main event. Jones and Ngannou have had quite the past so it will be interesting to see if they cross paths in “A-Town.”

