Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight king Jon Jones got an up close and personal look at streaking contender Sergey Spivak on Friday night and the two got right down to business.

Jones, who has been making headlines the past few weeks with talks of a Tyson Fury superfight, was in Atlanta to corner teammate, Maurice Green, for his main event fight at PFL 5 (results HERE). Before Jones made his way to the arena he ran into Spivak at the fighter hotel. That’s when the two heavyweights had a curbside faceoff before a brief grappling exchange in the street.

While it’s unlikely that Jones and Spivak will ever fight inside of the Octagon it may actually be one of the better matchups on paper. That’s because “Polar Bear” has evolved into one of the best ground specialists the division has to offer and a contender who is dangerous wherever the fight may go. Of course, Spivak would be a sizeable underdog if he ever stepped foot inside of the cage opposite “Bones.”

As of now, Jones is not scheduled for his first official UFC title defense. The UFC legend is trying to lock down a lucrative crossover bout with Fury, but may need to bite the bullet and get back into the Octagon by year’s end.

Spivak, on the other hand, is currently scheduled to meet former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane this coming September in Paris, France. It will be Spivak’s biggest test to date and a chance for him to lock himself in as the next UFC heavyweight title challenger with an impressive win.