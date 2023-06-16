Face off! Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier staredown video from UFC Vegas 75 weigh ins

Former MW title challengers go head-to-head @MarvinVettori vs Jared Cannonier star in your main event tomorrow night!!! #UFCVegas75 | Jun 17 | Main Card 10pmET | LIVE on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/pYBRS7b5dC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its early and official weigh ins earlier today (get full results and video here) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 75 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by the middleweight showdown between Top 5 contenders Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier this Sat. night (June 17, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

Vettori (19-6) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over the rough-and-tumble Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 back in March. “The Italian Dream” has won seven of his last 10, with his only losses during that stretch coming against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former division titleholder Robert Whittaker.

As for Cannonier (16-6), 10 years older than his opponent at 39, he’s looking to build on his decision win over middleweight wild man Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66 last December. “Killa Gorilla” is 6-2 since dropping down to middleweight and like Vettori, his only losses during that span came against Adesanya and Whittaker, both by decision.

The winner stays alive in the crowded 185-pound title chase.

