The proposed superfight between heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend Jon Jones may be closer to reality than people think.

While both parties have been doing their best chest-puffing act over the past few weeks it seems as if UFC is ready to make a move on a possible Fury vs. Jones fight. UFC president Dana White has already made it clear that he’s willing to discuss a potential fight between the two heavyweight champions and Fury and Jones are more than willing to tango.

On Friday, Fury revealed that he received an official offer from UFC earlier this week to participate in a “hybrid fight” opposite Jones. Details are unknown at this time, but it sounds like things are moving in the right direction.

“There are talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk right now,” revealed Fury. “I received an offer from the UFC yesterday.

“So you never know what’s going to happen. The future is bright for sure. There’s a lot of options out there. And it seems at the moment I’m struggling to get an actual boxing opponent.”

Jones, who returned after a three-year layoff to win the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285 earlier this year, is open to fighting “Gypsy King” inside of the boxing ring as well as the Octagon. It’s unknown at this time what UFC’s recent offer specified, but Jones is game for anything.

On Thursday, Jones caught up with Fight Oracle while in Atlanta to corner teammate, Maurice Green, for his PFL 5 main event fight. The UFC heavyweight champion talked about a potential fight with Fury and how serious talks really are.

“Just ran into the GOAT @JonnyBones in Atlanta. The talks between him and @Tyson_Fury are very much real. He showed me the text messages between them. 1 boxing fight. 1 MMA Fight. Jon wants a money fight & has no issues going into the lions den against Tyson in a boxing ring 1st.”

