Live: UFC Vegas 75 early weigh ins video results | Vettori vs. Cannonier

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 75 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 185-pound showdown between Top 5 middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. The action gets underway this Sat. night (June 17, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a lightweight co-headliner between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live broadcasts get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the middleweight showdown between Christian Leroy Duncan and Armen Petrosyan, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 75 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Vettori vs. Cannonier” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 75 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 75 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (185.5)

155 lbs.: Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5)

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

145 lbs.: Lucas Almeida (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145)

155 lbs.: Nikolas Motta (155.5) vs. Manuel Torres (156)

170 lbs.: Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

UFC Vegas 75 Prelims Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Alessandro Costa (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (125.5)

135 lbs.: Kyung Ho Kang (135.5) vs. Cristian Quiñonez (135)

125 lbs.: Denys Bondar (126) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

125 lbs.: Tereza Bleda (125) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Zac Pauga (205)

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos (136) — bantamweight backup (fight was canceled)

