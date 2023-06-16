Leaked video captures Conor McGregor with alleged rape victim, Miami police probe ‘ongoing’

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is accused of raping a woman inside a Kaseya Center bathroom following Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets last weekend in “The Sunshine State,” and new video footage recently leaked by TMZ Sports appears to capture “Notorious” with his alleged victim.

But McGregor’s legal team insists the newly-released footage works in the Irishman’s favor.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” attorney Barbara R. Llanes from Gelber Schachter & Greenberg, P.A., told TMZ Sports. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

McGregor, currently serving as TUF 31 coach on ESPN, has denied the allegations.

Miami police have been investigating the matter since last Sunday but it’s important to note that McGregor has not been charged with any crime or even questioned by local law enforcement. In addition, both UFC and Miami Heat have released statements regarding the incident (read them here).

