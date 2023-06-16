December is looking like it’s going to be a very good month for boxing fans as a night of superfights in Saudi Arabia is coming together with the world’s best heavyweights.

The plan is to have Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk to unify the heavyweight titles. In the co-main event, Anthony Joshua will fight Deontay Wilder. Both fights would headline a card on their own. Together it will undoubtedly be the biggest combat sports event of the year.

But will these fights come together? Fury vs. Usyk has fallen apart before, and Fury is known to be a difficult negotiator.

According to Skill Challenge Saudi Arabia’s Director of Boxing Operations Amer Abdallah, there will be no issue enticing “The Gypsy King” to fight.

“The premium offer will be coming soon, it will be based on the market value and demand of the fight,” Abdallah told TalkSport. “Tyson is frustrated, he wants to fight. If he can land something in September or October and then clear himself for December, we would love to make that offer. It will be a premium price, we would never insult anybody with a low offer.”

When this night of superfights was first revealed, reports had the purse budget for the event at $400 million. So there shouldn’t be an issue financially. Abdallah has also made it clear that he considers Fury the promotional lynchpin for the whole event and the biggest draw. That means he should be collecting a hefty portion of that nearly half billion amount.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect to see Fury out until the end of the year. “The Gypsy King” is in camp and teased an announcement soon. Given how much money is on the line for December, don’t expect a very challenging opponent.