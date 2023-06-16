Welcome to Midnight Mania!

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz is a legend of the game. Of course, most fans know Ortiz for the dominating wrestling and punishing ground strikes that saw him capture the UFC Light Heavyweight title 23 years ago, but real fans are also well-aware of Ortiz’s status as a (former) political power house in the Huntington Beach community.

Only the most hardcore of fans are likely to know about Ortiz’s film career, however. Tito has appeared in everything from a Korn music video to a Madea Halloween movie. However, his leading role in “Operation: Black-Ops” could be his most star-making yet, maybe it could bump co-star Cris Cyborg into the Hollywood prime time as well

There’s no trailer at the time of writing, but there is a description! Action Flix offers the following synopsis:

A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III.

“Operation Black-Ops” will release on Digital and DVD July 11. UnCork’d Entertainment’s president describes the film as “high velocity action sequences and plenty of bullets,” and comparisons are made to the Expendables film franchise, which features former Ortiz opponent Randy Couture.

Truly, has there ever been a more appropriate film for Tito Ortiz than something titled Operation Black Operations?

Insomnia

Zhalgas Zhumagulov’s bad luck continues, but at least he’s got a good attitude about it!

This haircut is 2-0 in ufc even without appearing in the octagon. Another opponent doesn’t want to take his chance and pulled out ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kwvoFIsx2i — Zhalgas Zhumagulov (@ZhakoZhumagulov) June 15, 2023

BREAKING



With Felipe Bunes out, Zhalgas Zhumagulov will now fight Joshua Van at #UFCJacksonville next week. pic.twitter.com/x7c6OrxBbo — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) June 15, 2023

Valter Walker seems like he’ll continue the Johnny Walker tradition of doing silly things inside the cage.

Valter Walker (25), younger brother of Johnny Walker just got signed to the UFC and will face Jake Collier Sept. 23!



He is an 11-0 Titan FC HW Champion who went to Russia to train his wrestling and never left.



This is him taking down his brother for no reason LOL pic.twitter.com/y8JBNulm3V — WILL CLAP COMBAT (@MMAGPT) June 15, 2023

Brandon Moreno’s boxing has come a long way since his Ultimate Fighter (TUF) days. Flyweight’s best jab!

Mark Hunt is expecting that Conor McGregor gets an exemption similar to Brock Lesnar, although USADA has implied that won’t happen ... we’ll see!

@danawhite why don’t u give @thenotoriousmma the same exemption u gave that baboon @brock._.lesnar or what ever this cheating rats insta is I wonder if the @ufc @danawhite is above the law ? What do u guys think ? pic.twitter.com/3ycKgbADkz — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) June 15, 2023

Kyung Ho Kang never climbed too far up the Bantamweight ladder, but he’s always been a ton of fun to watch.

Kyung-Ho Kang has some sick clinch throws pic.twitter.com/y1CmFcOWB6 — Free Saoek (@RyanAWagSystema) June 14, 2023

“Platinum” Mike Perry has the potential to be the greatest Joe Rogan guest of all time.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I’m not sure how to argue — this is certainly the best fight of 2023.

My Fight of the Year frontrunner for sure pic.twitter.com/qft5Z6A9yg — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 14, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan is so damn good. I’ll be shocked if the hype doesn’t materialize in the form of some major accomplishment or another.

February 26, 2022



UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green



Arman batters Joel Álvarez



Brutal Elbow from guard pic.twitter.com/V16biOG1pi — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) June 14, 2023

Left hand caught him standing still.

Prince Lolia improves to 3-0 with a brutal KO over Elvis Ngwalangwala on the EFC prelims #EFC104 pic.twitter.com/OaqhLivSed — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 15, 2023

Random Land

Incredibly bold kayaking!

