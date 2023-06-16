 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg star in new film Operation Black Ops

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz is a legend of the game. Of course, most fans know Ortiz for the dominating wrestling and punishing ground strikes that saw him capture the UFC Light Heavyweight title 23 years ago, but real fans are also well-aware of Ortiz’s status as a (former) political power house in the Huntington Beach community.

Only the most hardcore of fans are likely to know about Ortiz’s film career, however. Tito has appeared in everything from a Korn music video to a Madea Halloween movie. However, his leading role in “Operation: Black-Ops” could be his most star-making yet, maybe it could bump co-star Cris Cyborg into the Hollywood prime time as well

There’s no trailer at the time of writing, but there is a description! Action Flix offers the following synopsis:

A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III.

“Operation Black-Ops” will release on Digital and DVD July 11. UnCork’d Entertainment’s president describes the film as “high velocity action sequences and plenty of bullets,” and comparisons are made to the Expendables film franchise, which features former Ortiz opponent Randy Couture.

Truly, has there ever been a more appropriate film for Tito Ortiz than something titled Operation Black Operations?

Insomnia

Zhalgas Zhumagulov’s bad luck continues, but at least he’s got a good attitude about it!

Valter Walker seems like he’ll continue the Johnny Walker tradition of doing silly things inside the cage.

Brandon Moreno’s boxing has come a long way since his Ultimate Fighter (TUF) days. Flyweight’s best jab!

Mark Hunt is expecting that Conor McGregor gets an exemption similar to Brock Lesnar, although USADA has implied that won’t happen ... we’ll see!

Kyung Ho Kang never climbed too far up the Bantamweight ladder, but he’s always been a ton of fun to watch.

“Platinum” Mike Perry has the potential to be the greatest Joe Rogan guest of all time.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I’m not sure how to argue — this is certainly the best fight of 2023.

Arman Tsarukyan is so damn good. I’ll be shocked if the hype doesn’t materialize in the form of some major accomplishment or another.

Left hand caught him standing still.

Random Land

Incredibly bold kayaking!

Midnight Music: Indie rock, 2018

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

