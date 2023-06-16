Watch Bellator 297 ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Nemkov vs. Romero

Bellator 297 goes down TONIGHT (Fri., June 16, 2023) inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., and is spearheaded by a Light Heavyweight title fight between division king, Vadim Nemkov, battling Yoel Romero. In the co-main event in one of the most stacked events of the year, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will attempt to win his third title in as many divisions when he challenges Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis.
While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 297 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.
Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 297’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6:00 p.m. ET
170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash
155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist
170 lbs.: Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore
265 lbs.: Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg
155 lbs.: Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev
185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
185 lbs.: Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
145 lbs.: Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez
