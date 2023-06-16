Watch Bellator 297 ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Nemkov vs. Romero

Bellator 297 goes down TONIGHT (Fri., June 16, 2023) inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., and is spearheaded by a Light Heavyweight title fight between division king, Vadim Nemkov, battling Yoel Romero. In the co-main event in one of the most stacked events of the year, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will attempt to win his third title in as many divisions when he challenges Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis.

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 297 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 297’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6:00 p.m. ET

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist

170 lbs.: Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore

265 lbs.: Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

155 lbs.: Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev

185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen

185 lbs.: Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry

145 lbs.: Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez

