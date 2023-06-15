UFC, Miami Heat issue statements in response to Conor McGregor rape allegations

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, was accused of “violent” sexual assault on Thurs. stemming from a post-game incident that allegedly took place after Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center in Miami.

McGregor denied the allegations in a brief statement from his representatives.

“The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident,” UFC officials added to the promotion’s website. “UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

This is not the first time McGregor has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. “Notorious” was recently in the headlines for separate incidents in Ibiza and his native Ireland but was not charged in either of the previous cases.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” representatives from Miami Heat wrote on Twitter. “Pending the outcome of this investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

McGregor, 34, is featured on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 every Tues. night on ESPN and was expected to make his Octagon return against lightweight bruiser Michael Chandler later this year, though recent developments have put that timeline in jeopardy.

Stay tuned to MMAmania.com for more on this still-developing story in the coming days.