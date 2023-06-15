UFC abruptly cancels featured bout on this weekend’s ESPN card — ‘(Expletive) sucks’

UFC bantamweight veteran and “Contender Series” graduate Miles Johns suffered a late injury and was forced to withdraw from the upcoming UFC Vegas 75 event, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 17, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Due to injury, Miles Johns has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Raoni Barcelos,” the promotion added to its official website. “As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.”

No word yet on whether or not matchmakers will rebook this contest for a later date or simply send both fighters on their separate ways. The Johns vs. Barcelos showdown was booked as the featured fight on the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card.

“I have never had to pull out of a UFC fight in my life and it was something I prided myself in,” Johns wrote on social media. “So this is a very tough pill to swallow. But it’s just a small bump in the road. We will be back in there as soon as possible, I promise you all that. I want to apologize to my opponent Raoni Barcelos as I know how much work goes into a fight camp. I hope we can get this rescheduled soon!”

UFC Vegas 75 will be headlined by the middleweight collusion between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight up-and-comers Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva will hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

See the revised UFC Vegas 75 fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup HERE.