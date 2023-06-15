Report: Conor McGregor accused of rape during NBA Finals game, UFC star denies allegations

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor, currently serving as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach every Tues. night on ESPN, made a special guest appearance at the NBA Finals earlier this month in Kaseya Center for Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

In the days that followed, “Notorious” was accused of “violent” sexual assault, according to papers filed by the victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, which also names security personnel for both NBA and Miami Heat in the complaint. McGregor is accused of forcing a woman into a bathroom stall for oral sex before allegedly attempting to sodomize her.

TMZ Sports was first to share the report.

The 34 year-old McGregor, no stranger to accusations of sexual assault, vehemently denies any wrongdoing, according to his representatives, and “will not be intimidated” by the “false” allegations. The victim recently met with police investigators and is expected to seek settlements with NBA, Heat, and McGregor in lieu of litigation.

Stay tuned to MMAmania.com for more on this still-developing story in the coming days.