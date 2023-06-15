‘Mars’ stars stunned as Ronda Rousey drops, tops NFL legend Marshawn Lynch (Video)

Perhaps we may need to revisit that “UFC vs. NFL” debate.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently wrestled NFL legend Marshawn Lynch for the position of Base Commander on the FOX reality show “Stars on Mars,” dropping “Beast Mode” and securing an arm in front of her stunned castmates.

Having a lifeless Lynch lay prone like a grappling dummy certainly helped her cause.

Hosted by Star Trek veteran William Shatner, Stars on Mars simulates a human colony on Mars with “celebronauts” (celebrity astronauts) competing in weekly missions. At the end of each week, the worst performing contestant will be eliminated from the competition.

“Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less,” Shatner quipped. “Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from Los Angeles, it’ll remind you of home.”

Tallulah Willis, the youngest of three daughters from Demi Moore’s marriage to Bruce Willis, was eliminated at the end of Episode 2.

“The most challenging part for me was really underestimating the physical abilities needed for the missions, so that created a lot of anxiety and panic for me,” Willis said. “Not only did I make it work and find leadership capabilities within myself that I didn’t know were there, I found joy and deep connections with people. I am very proud of myself.”