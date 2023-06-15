Mouthy Joe Rogan added to John Gotti hit list after Mayweather mess in Miami

UFC color commentator and podcast giant Joe Rogan was back on the air earlier this week with comedian Ali Siddiq and one of the topics of conversation was the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti boxing exhibition that took place last weekend just outside of Miami in Sunrise, Florida.

Gotti was disqualified in the sixth round for holding, leading to a massive brawl.

“Floyd is just piecing him up. Even at 46, he’s the greatest of all time and this kid is really an MMA fighter,” Rogan said on his podcast. “He’s a tough guy. He caught Floyd a couple of times with some little shots, but mostly he’s just getting boxed up by literally the greatest boxer of all time, but he was holding on quite a bit and wouldn’t let go and was trying to hold and clinch and hit which is something you can do in MMA so he’s protecting himself from Floyd, but he’s not letting go.”

Gotti was not a fan of that assessment.

“Joe Rogan it was mutually called for both of us cursing at one another,” Gotti wrote on Instagram. “Those are the only two moments I clinched the [whole] fight. You still the man [though] Joe. Logan Paul clinched five million times though but that was okay. Floyd gassed himself out and I started having brief moments and they called it. Hard when everyone on his payroll.”

Gotti also called for an immediate rematch.

“The majority spoke you f*cking pineapple,” Gotti said. “Let’s do it again, this time your whole team getting left in the street. Me and this girl Floyd Mayweather run it back in New York. Who’s in? This time I’m bringing heavy hitters. Next time I fight him like a dog.”

Any talk of a rematch will have to wait as Gotti remains suspended by Florida Athletic Commission for his role in the Mayweather brawl.