New UFC Vegas 76 poster drops for ‘Strickland vs. Magomedov’ on July 1

Longtime UFC middleweight veteran Sean Strickland (26-5) is booked to throw down against former PFL contender Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-4-1) in the UFC Vegas 76 main event on Sat., July 1, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

The 32 year-old “Tarzan” got back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 back in January and could stake his claim to the next 185-pound title shot with a dominant performance over “Abus.”

As for Magomedov, 32, he rebounded from a knockout loss in his final PFL fight to capture three straight wins — all finishes — including his Octagon debut over “Contender Series” graduate Dustin Stoltzfus as part of the UFC Paris fight card in Sept. 2022.

Stopping Strickland would likely fast-track Magomedov to the division Top 10.

UFC Vegas 76 will also feature the welterweight showdown between the returning Kevin Lee and Russian “Gladiator” Rinat Fakhretdinov. Elsewhere on the card (see it here), Melissa Gatto and Ariane Lipski hook ‘em up at 125 pounds.