For the second time, there’s a pound-for-pound debate centered around Jon Jones and one of the sport’s elite Dagestani fighters.

Back in October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired on top, smoking Justin Gaethje before riding off into the sunset (despite Dana White’s protests). Prior to leaving the sport for good, Nurmagomedov publicly asked for status as the pound-for-pound king on UFC rankings. The media granted his request, much to Jones’ chagrin.

Three years later, “Bones” has returned the favor, skipping back to the top of that list when he easily submitted Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Islam Makhachev, current UFC Lightweight champion and longtime Nurmagomedov team mate, was in contention for that ranking as well, and he doesn’t seem as impressed with the “Bones” Heavyweight return.

“This is bulls—t, brother,” Makhachev told Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “How Jon Jones can be No. 1? He beat some guy who is not champion. This guy (Gane) don’t have belt, and they put him No. 1 pound-for-pound. This is bulls—t. … Doesn’t matter how he beat him. The UFC put him best pound-for-pound. But other people who know about MMA, they know who is the best fighter in the world. Don’t call me lightweight champion. Call me pound-for-pound best fighter.”

Of course, there’s one way Makhachev can really separate himself from the pack. After repelling Alexander Volkanovski’s attempt to claim double champion status at UFC 284, Makhachev has been targeting Welterweight gold and his own opportunity. In the same interview, he expressed confidence in the potential battle vs. current 170-pound kingpin Leon Edwards.

“This is my dream, and I’m sure I can be double champion,” Makhachev said. “I can beat Leon Edwards. He showed good (takedown) defense. With me it’s gonna be different. I can strike with him, I can grapple with him, wrestling. Anywhere I can beat this guy. Just give me one chance, and that’s it. Maybe after I win a second belt, they’re gonna put me best pound-for-pound.”

Currently, neither Jones nor Makhachev are booked to fight. Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic at some point later this year, whereas Makhachev could be rematching Charles Oliveira next in Abu Dhabi.

Jorge Masvidal has been on the giving and receiving end of all three of these (potentially) fight-ending sequences.

Jorge Masvidal describes getting choked unconscious, getting knocked out, and dropped



@cheetah_podcast pic.twitter.com/Yy2JEq6Npb — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 12, 2023

An accidental self-own (basically, same team/best friends) from the Lightweight champion:

I loved Charles Oliveira embracing the cross-kick combo against an opposite stance fighter.

Seems terrifying to fight a finisher like Oliveira who is constantly adjusting and finding better ways to hurt you pic.twitter.com/IZVbMLVfSU — Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 13, 2023

From my experience, I would expect most UFC Lightweights to be roughly 170-175 pounds on fight night and 180-190 outside of fight camp.

The crazy thing about the response to this video is this was fight day against poirier…I was in the low 170s the day of the fight. https://t.co/EkTvnxHwDq — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 14, 2023

One more Chandler post — did Michael Chandler do something wrong here by acknowledging that his “veteran” fighter is younger than the “prospect?”

Can Francis Marshall return to the win column after his first career loss to William Gomis?

An instantly iconic impersonation.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Obviously this is a disqualification, but ... I get it. I predict the rematch to be emotionally charged!

That time Konstantin Glukhov was absolutely tired of Mikhail Gazaev's bullshit. After 10 years they finally run it back tomorrow at AMC Fight Nights 120. https://t.co/P9lePV3hGJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 14, 2023

Car jitsu ranks highly among the dumbest novelty combat sports.

Carjitsu match goes wrong as one of the fighters gets his leg cut by a broken windshield pic.twitter.com/FYqlWI52l8 — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 14, 2023

There are countless great Nak Muay that most of us know little-to-nothing about. Here’s one:

