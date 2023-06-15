Live: Bellator 297 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Nemkov vs. Romero

Bellator 297 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., June 16, 2023) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., featuring a Light Heavyweight title fight as division champion, Vadim Nemkov, defends his title against the ageless Yoel Romero. In the co-main event, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will look to make history and win a third title in as many divisions when he battles Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis.

In further action, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contenders, Phil Davis and Corey Anderson, will collide in a pivotal bout, while knockout artist, Daniel James, takes on Gokhan Saricam.

The weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., June 15) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 11: 55 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Yoel Romero (205)

135 lbs.: Champion Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (134.2)

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (205) vs. Phil Davis (206)

265 lbs.: Daniel James (265) vs. Gokhan Saricam (246)

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (171) vs. Bobby Nash (171)

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov (156) vs. Pieter Buist (155)

170 lbs.: Jaleel Willis (171) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (170)

205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi (204) vs. Karl Moore (205)

265 lbs.: Wladmir Gouvea (264) vs. Gabriel Sayeg (261)

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (155) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (155)

155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (155) vs. Shamil Nikaev (156)

185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (186)

145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev (145) vs. Richie Smullen (145)

185 lbs.: Jordan Newman (186) vs. Matthew Perry (184)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (145) vs. Edwin Chavez (146)

