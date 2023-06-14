Tyson Fury suggests fighting ‘bums’ Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night

The Heavyweight combat sports landscape continues to tease crossover action.

It’s been no secret that one of Francis Ngannou’s big goals to achieve shortly is to have a professional boxing match. Ideally, that would come against one of the more high-profile names in the sport as discussions of possible match ups with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua have been kicked around. In the past few months, however, the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has thrown his name into the mix (at least for a Fury pairing).

Talks between Ngannou and Fury initially seemed pretty real but were trending toward some kind of boxing-mixed martial arts (MMA) hybrid fight. Fury has seemingly started to shy away from the idea of anything MMA related, whether against Ngannou or Jones. Let’s say they were all to box, “The Gypsy King” has the perfect solution.

Tyson Fury now saying he wants to fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night…



“I hear that Jon Jones is looking for a fight,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “Me. I’m your man.

“Here’s a thought,” he continued. “How about this ... How about I fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night? How about that? That’s how much I value them two bums. Let’s go, boys.”

UFC President, Dana White, has been fully on board with the idea of Jones vs. Fury ... if it happens inside the Octagon. Letting “Bones” go and box is surely a different story, especially if the former champion, Ngannou’s, case is anything to go by. In MMA, Jones’ first Heavyweight title challenger is yet to be determined between Stipe Miocic or Serghei Pavlovich. On the flip side with Ngannou, “The Predator” isn’t planning to make his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut and return to MMA until 2024 but still intends on making his boxing debut before then.