 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC odds: Unimpressed bookies peg rebounding Charles Oliveira sizable betting underdog for Islam Makhachev rematch

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 280: Oliveira v Makhachev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who lost his 155-pound title to Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last fall, may have earned a chance to reclaim his crown — and avenge his loss to the Dagestani bruiser — when the promotion makes its return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi later this year.

It’s a rematch that “makes sense” for UFC President Dana White.

Oliveira, who blasted his way back into the win column by stopping Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, opened as the +240 betting underdog but quickly sank to +285 shortly after the lines were released on BetOnline.ag. Makhachev, fresh of his UFC 284 title defense over Alex Volkanovski in Perth, opened at -300 before eager bettors pushed him to -350.

“I think Charles is amazing,” former featherweight champion and one-time Oliveira opponent Max Holloway told The Mac Life. “You know with all the naysayers and everybody saying he’s done, blah, blah, blah, he’s getting his rightful spot in October. To get that rematch, I’m excited to see it happen.”

UFC has yet to make the fight official.

In This Stream

UFC 280 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

View all 107 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania