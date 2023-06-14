UFC odds: Unimpressed bookies peg rebounding Charles Oliveira sizable betting underdog for Islam Makhachev rematch

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who lost his 155-pound title to Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last fall, may have earned a chance to reclaim his crown — and avenge his loss to the Dagestani bruiser — when the promotion makes its return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi later this year.

It’s a rematch that “makes sense” for UFC President Dana White.

Oliveira, who blasted his way back into the win column by stopping Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, opened as the +240 betting underdog but quickly sank to +285 shortly after the lines were released on BetOnline.ag. Makhachev, fresh of his UFC 284 title defense over Alex Volkanovski in Perth, opened at -300 before eager bettors pushed him to -350.

“I think Charles is amazing,” former featherweight champion and one-time Oliveira opponent Max Holloway told The Mac Life. “You know with all the naysayers and everybody saying he’s done, blah, blah, blah, he’s getting his rightful spot in October. To get that rematch, I’m excited to see it happen.”

UFC has yet to make the fight official.