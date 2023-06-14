Laughing my ass off at this, basically both having the exact same fight doing drills and sparring as they did in the actual fight, except Sean doesn't get knocked out. pic.twitter.com/K9tdGJ6vRv

UFC 276 was an important night for the Middleweight division. Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier squared off for the 185-pound title, a bout that “Stylebender” won without too much fanfare. Just two fights earlier on the main card, Alex Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland in the very first round, setting off a significant wave of consequences.

As a result of the victory, “Poatan” secured a title shot, setting up his pair of legendary MMA fights opposite Adesanya. Strickland, meanwhile, fell out of the immediate title picture and is still working his way back up to a title shot. It was, quite simply, a pivotal moment in the careers of both men.

Since the fight, both men have been respectful. Strickland revealed his intentions of working towards a rematch, but since Pereira is heading to Light Heavyweight, that’s no longer a pressing issue. Perhaps that’s part of the reason the two have ended up up training together?

In the sparring video above, Pereira and Strickland are going live in a controlled fashion. It’s interesting to watch the two adjust from their fight. Strickland works to keep his right hand glued to his chin, but he’s still baited into parrying away the jab, and Pereira also works to create openings with his right uppercut. Still, Strickland lands some rights of his own and holds his own against the larger man in their respectful training session.

Up next for Strickland is a showdown with relative newcomer Abusupiyan Magomedov on July 1 at UFC Vegas 76. Pereira, meanwhile, may once again be fighting to score a title shot when he takes on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 later in July. Will their training sessions together benefit them in these future fights?

Sean Strickland talks about sparring Alex Pereira:

“The man touches you and you just fucking die” pic.twitter.com/2vLMblvoIm — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 14, 2023

Insomnia

Renato “Money” Moicano made me laugh out loud.

Mofo is learn English like me… the sentence made 0 sense #mma https://t.co/0U8Wkj05HQ — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) June 13, 2023

A collision of unranked-but-violent Light Heavyweight prospects!

Is Jon Jones the fighter to punk? A bold choice.

I mean…you kinda have to respect the troll job but they were probably scared for their lives pic.twitter.com/fMDK4HuUdO — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 12, 2023

A cool thread of legendary MMA fighters showing respect to Khabib:

3. Anderson Silva - Says his favourite fighter is Khabib pic.twitter.com/AIg9qLDDvx — - (@AIKYGDLT) June 12, 2023

11. Dustin Porrier - “I’ve never seen anything like him”. pic.twitter.com/648fzNMp8d — - (@AIKYGDLT) June 12, 2023

Jim Miller absolutely deserves the fan art/animation love!

Craig Jones’ jiu-jitsu is absolutely top-notch, and his influence on the City Kickboxing crew has been clear.

Craig Jones and his butterfly sweep or sumi gaeshi. If you pressure his butterfly half guard you'll get swept. If you don't, he'll get head height and sweep you anyway. pic.twitter.com/yXN2dr4oIh — Josie Aldo (@MMAWretch) June 13, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I was so genuinely floored the night of Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira. It’s a perfectly imperfect fight. I stand by it as potentially the best MMA fight ever. I love it.

A year ago today, the best fight of all time took place pic.twitter.com/oAjiQnjER5 — кιиgмукє (@MykeJitsu) June 13, 2023

This was the fight I really realized that Charles Oliveira had turned a corner.

Favorite Do Bronx finish?



I'll start with the upward elbow & standing anaconda against David Teymur https://t.co/pDsciIqPYr pic.twitter.com/jpk9rPRuqu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2023

Spinning elbows don’t come much cleaner.

My personal KO of the year so far. Kongfah Saksomboon ko over Champ Kruaodsaaipriw



What’s your?pic.twitter.com/VCZGVrZUcn — MTJ (@MTJ_DBJ) June 11, 2023

Random Land

RIP to one of the greats.

cormac mccarthy was the last real writer pic.twitter.com/3PYAt1BxHz — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) June 13, 2023

