Latest UFC 292 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ on Aug. 19 in Boston

Event: UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley”

Date: Sat., Aug. 19, 2023

Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC 292 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 292 PPV Co-Main Event On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Yadong Song

185 lbs.: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

125 lbs.: Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva

170 lbs.: Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

For more upcoming UFC events click here.