Latest UFC 292 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ on Aug. 19 in Boston

Event: UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley”
Date: Sat., Aug. 19, 2023
Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC 292 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 292 PPV Co-Main Event On ESPN+:
115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
UFC 292 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Yadong Song
185 lbs.: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista
185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
125 lbs.: Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva
170 lbs.: Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal
125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
