Backpedaling Nate Diaz retreats after Jake Paul calls 10-round bluff — ‘I’m good with eight’

This is what Nate Diaz told me last month about the possibility of the fight going from eight rounds to 10 rounds https://t.co/s9gju5f03c pic.twitter.com/SC1ZPXo6eo

YouTube sensation Jake Paul will continue his celebrity boxing career against former UFC attraction Nate Diaz in a special eight-round pay-per-view (PPV) headliner on DAZN, set for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Or will he?

“Nate Diaz has requested his fight with Jake Paul be extended from eight rounds to 10 rounds and Paul has agreed to the change,” ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi wrote on Twitter. “They are now waiting on approval from the Texas Combative Sports Program.”

Diaz is already 0-1 in change requests.

Fight fans promptly warned Paul that adding an extra two rounds was a “big mistake” against a fighter with a durable beard and seemingly endless cardio, but that didn’t seem to rattle “The Problem Child,” who hastily agreed to the proposed change in rounds.

“Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds, I guess he has good cardio,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Okay Nathan, 10 rounds it is.”

Diaz quickly backpedaled and withdrew his first request.

“I’m good with eight,” Diaz responded.

I’m good wit 8 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 13, 2023

Previous opponents have detailed just how “crazy” things can get when paired against someone as “hard to deal with” as Diaz. The Stockton slugger is the master of false starts, redirection, and flat-out trolling on his social media accounts.

When he’s not busy whooping ass in the streets of New Orleans.

As of now, fight fans should expect the Diaz vs. Paul boxing bout to be contested under the original rules laid forth in their initial announcement (read it here). Then again, a lot can happen between now and August, so stay tuned for any possible changes as we get closer to fight night.