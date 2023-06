Latest UFC London fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Aspinall vs. Tybura’ on July 22

Event: UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Tybura”

Date: Sat., July 22, 2023

Location: O2 Arena in London, England

Broadcast: ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET Prelims | 3 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC London Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

UFC London Main Card On ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

185 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Nathaniel Wood

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad vs. Ketlen Vieira

185 lbs.: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

UFC London ‘Prelims’ Under Card On ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez vs. Marc Diakiese

170 lbs.: Jonny Parsons vs. Danny Roberts

145 lbs.: Josh Culibao vs. Lerone Murphy

135 lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

155 lbs.: Yanal Ashmouz vs. Chris Duncan

265 lbs.: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

