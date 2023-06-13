Embarrassed UFC champ begs Dana White to stop glorifying ‘bums’ like Poirier, Gaethje with ridiculous ‘BMF’ belt

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently announced the return of the “BMF” belt for the upcoming UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje on July 29 in Salt Lake City.

The original BMF titleholder, former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, has since retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), paving the way for a new BMF champ in the lightweight division, though not everyone is on board with the fan-friendly title.

That includes current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“If Dustin Poirier beats Justin Gaethje, and he’s gonna fight next for the lightweight title, he’s gonna come with ‘BMF’ title? I don’t want this sh*t,” Makhachev told Daniel Cormier on YouTube (transcribed by Mike Bohn). “‘BMF,’ what is this? This belt’s for the bums. First time who fought for this belt? Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Two people (who) never can be champion, you know? They give him some belt (and say), ‘Be happy, fight for ‘BMF.’ Dana has to stop this. After this, please tell him to stop. Honestly, if someone give me this belt tomorrow, I don’t want this sh*t. And that’s it. I can beat these guys easy.”

You can buy a BMF replica belt for $850 (just don’t ask Jon Jones to sign it).

Makhachev (24-1) captured the lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 headliner last Oct. in Abu Dhabi. After making his first title defense against Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year in Perth, Makhachev is expected to rematch “Do Bronx” when the promotion returns to “Fight Island” this fall.

The winner of Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 could be next in line behind Oliveira, depending on how things shake out, but since both “The Diamond” and “The Highlight” have already come up short in previous title fights, nothing should be considered set in stone, especially with Conor McGregor (supposedly) making his UFC return later this year.