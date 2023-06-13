Charles Oliveira ties Kamaru Usman on pound-for-pound chart in latest UFC rankings update

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira got back into the win column with his first-round finish over Top 5 contender Beneil Dariush as part of the UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (June 10, 2023) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, retaining his No. 1 spot at 155 pounds, right behind current titleholder Islam Makhachev.

Expect them to rematch at some point later this year.

“Do Bronx” also climbed one spot on the promotion’s pound-for-pound list to No. 7, leaving him tied with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Also making waves at UFC 289 was flyweight newcomer Steve Erceg, who debuted at No. 14 with his unanimous decision victory over David Dvorak.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. (T) Kamaru Usman

7. (T) Charles Oliveira +1

9. Brandon Moreno

10. Alex Pereira

11. Jiri Prochazka

12. Max Holloway

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. Tim Elliott +1

11. Muhammad Mokaev +1

12. Tagir Ulanbekov +2

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Steve Erceg *NR

15. David Dvorak -5

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Rob Font

8. Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Adrian Yanez

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Jonathan Martinez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. Calvin Kattar

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Ilia Topuria

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola

15. Grant Dawson

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Ian Machado Garry

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Alex Pereira

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Paulo Costa

6. Dricus Du Plessis

7. Sean Strickland

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Brendan Allen

14. Andre Muniz +1

15. Chris Curtis -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. (T) Nikita Krylov

5. (T) Johnny Walker

7. Anthony Smith

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Ryan Spann

11. Azamat Murzakanov

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Khalil Rountree

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Sergei Pavlovich

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tom Aspinall

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Chris Daukaus

14. Alexandr Romanov

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Alexa Grasso

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Weili Zhang

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Julianna Pena

7. Carla Esparza

8. Erin Blanchfield

9. Jessica Andrade

10. Yan Xiaonan

11. Manon Fiorot

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Taila Santos

14. Holly Holm

15. Raquel Pennington

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Tecia Torres

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Michelle Waterson

13. Luana Pinheiro

14. Angela Hill

15. Tabatha Ricci

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. Talia Santos

4. Erin Blanchfield

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Maycee Barber

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Holly Holm

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Yana Santos

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Mayra Bueno Silva

11. Miesha Tate

12. Julia Avila

13. Norma Dumont

14. (T) Josiane Nunes

14. (T) Chelsea Chandler

Note: Nunes retired after UFC 289 but has yet to be removed from the official rankings pool.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight division, following the UFC Vegas 75: “Vettori vs. Cannonier” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+ going down this Sat. night (June 17, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

