Jamahal Hill is done sitting on the sidelines waiting for Jiri Prochazka to heal up.

Prochazka won the UFC light heavyweight title off Glover Teixeira in June 2022. It was a wild fight that earned the distinction of Fight of the Year. But his reign was cut short after “Denisa” suffered a shoulder injury and relinquished the title. After a fight for the vacant title between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev ended in a draw, Jamahal Hill took the title by beating Teixeira in January.

It’s been five months since then and “Sweet Dreams” is ready to get back in the cage. But with Prochazka still injured, it’s a real question mark as to when his next title defense will be. That’s got Hill heated over the lack of clarity with his career.

“I heard the same thing you all heard: summertime,” Hill said in an interview with The Schmo. “It’s still where you at, though? Where you at, though? I mean I haven’t heard anything, I was waiting for the call, I’m ready to go. At this point, it’s just, I don’t care, it’s next man up now.”

“Whoever peaks their head out first, whoever separates themselves from the pack, whoever solidifies as the number one contender, whoever the f— they send. It is who it is, send whoever, just give me a name, I don’t care who it is.”

The UFC hasn’t done a great job teeing up another contender for the 205 pound belt. Jiri Prochazka isn’t ready to go. Magomed Ankalaev hasn’t fought since that dreadful draw against Blachowicz. And Blachowicz is set to fight Alex Pereira at the end of July. If Jamahal Hill wants to fight before late fall, there’s few stellar options.

Aleksandar Rakic, Johnny Walker, and Ankalaev are all free. Is the UFC willing to throw one of them into a title fight just to keep Hill busy?