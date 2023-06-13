Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Israel Adesanya is ready to move on from the Alex Pereira rivalry.

The four have squared off four times in kickboxing and MMA, and each fight has seen both men have strong moments. Adesanya nearly won the first kickboxing bout before the judges went against him, and both the second kickboxing match and first MMA saw “Stylebender” well ahead on the scorecards prior to a late-round rally from “Poatan.” Finally, in their fourth battle, Adesanya earned his revenge with a crushing knockout win.

Immediately after that win, Adesanya shut down talks of an immediate MMA trilogy fight. Pereira didn’t argue, instead jumping up to Light Heavyweight for a showdown opposite Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 that carries significant title implications. Adesanya, meanwhile, is busy praying that Dricus du Plessis somehow takes out Robert Whittaker so that they can settle their beef inside the Octagon.

The two are moving in different directions, and even if Adesanya is technically behind on the scoreboards, he’s at peace with that. However, “Stylebender” revealed on The MMA Hour that there’s one circumstance in which he’d still want to fight “Poatan” one last time.

“If he wins the belt at 205 I’ll do it again,” Adesanya told Ariel Helwani (via MMA Junkie). “But if not – I think he’s done with it. I’m done with it. I think everyone else wants to see it, but we’ve moved on.

“If I were to bet money on it, no (I don’t think it happens). 205, I’ve been there, it’s hard. If he wins the 205 belt, though, they might give him a fast track like they did with me, and then they’re going to have a magic, crazy, f—king epic fight at 205 with me and him. That will be us for the fifth time.”

Pereira is still at least two wins from Light Heavyweight gold, but Adesanya’s correct: those circumstances really would make for a magical final showdown.

Insomnia

Chris Curtis reacts to his “No Contest” against Nassourdine Imavov:

Fights, I've been cut, I've been rocked and I've been hurt in fights. But losing my vision and not immediately getting it back is something new to me. As much as I want to fight on I just thought I had a little more time to let my eye clear. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023

Canada, I love you guys and I'll do everything I can to do the next Canadian card. I owe you a fight. Nassourdine, good shit and I'll see you again. So much love from the Canadian and even the French fans. I love and appreciate you all. I'll keep you guys posted come the — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023

Japanese kickboxing star Takeru is THROWING DOWN in close quarters in this training clip.

Odds that we see Teofimo Lopez back in the ring before 2024?

Teofimo Lopez announces on “This Just In” that he is RETIRING from boxing at the age of 25 with a record of 19-1.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/7bunKNIFqg — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 12, 2023

Some potentially big changes to how MMA judging works could be coming sooner than later.

Major MMA judging reform coming this month. Some details here. pic.twitter.com/N4x6YrxWcz — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) June 12, 2023

Amanda Nunes needs a more spectacular display for her incredible career. That’s a lot of gold! Henry Cejudo is envious.

Bill Algeo laughs off a stray shot in somewhat prophetic fashion ...

Psssh. We can’t All be Bill Algeo https://t.co/aIcqSjkIV9 — Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) June 8, 2023

The way the punching fighter brings the right hand back to his chin is a dead giveaway.

New animation to use when discussing the double jab.



Who is this fighter? pic.twitter.com/4Wn2uecJMc — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) June 10, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Using the punch to plant the kicking leg and reset stance — lovely!

Regian Eersel makes quick work of Dmitry Menshikov, stopping him only 45 seconds into the opening round. The Surinamese-Dutch kickboxer is undefeated in his last 22 fights! #ONEFightNight11 pic.twitter.com/szewjyPNWR — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 10, 2023

A perfectly placed head kick counters a combination:

Ringside footage of that brilliant Superbon knockout from #ONEFightNight11. pic.twitter.com/HvbaqZppLl — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) June 10, 2023

Just because Israel Adesanya moved from kickboxing to dominate in MMA doesn’t mean it’s easy!

That didn't go as planned.



The MMA debut of former GLORY Light Heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov ends after only 55 seconds into the opening rounds due to an elbow injury. pic.twitter.com/qEYJuPkiEj — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 11, 2023

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.