Jorge Masvidal reveals his highest-career UFC payday: ‘We’re very well taken care of’

Jorge Masvidal made out financially well before wrapping up his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

In the latter half of his career, Masvidal, 38, rose to superstardom with a strong three-fight winning streak in 2019, including knockout wins against Darren Till and Ben Askren before stopping Nate Diaz via doctor’s stoppage in their Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title bout. While Masvidal ended his 20-year run on a four-fight losing skid, he remained a top star, fighting no lower than the co-main event.

Presumably, Masvidal’s biggest payday came from his winning effort against Diaz rather than his back-to-back undisputed Welterweight title defeats to Kamaru Usman that followed. “Gamebred” didn’t specify which was his best financial fight night, but he did share the number rewarded.

“The most? I’d say right around $5 million,” Masvidal told Tyreek Hill of his best-earning fight. “The UFC takes care of us to an extent with medicals, right? So, if anything happens to you at the fight or in preparation for the fight, we’re very well taken care of. And even after the fight, anything that happens in the gym, we’re very well taken care of. But we don’t have insurance outside of that like a dental plan, but anything related to fighting or training they take care of.”

Masvidal closed out his career with a Miami, Florida home game opposite Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. Despite his best efforts, Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss, finding himself outgrappled and eventually battered in round three by “Durinho.”

2023 has seen Masvidal’s focus shift to the promotional aspect of the sport, heading his promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship. The promotion most recently held the first-ever bare-knuckle MMA event in Florida in May 2023.