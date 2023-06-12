Conor McGregor joins forces with John Gotti in feud against Floyd Mayweather — ‘The war is on’

Conor McGregor is joining forces with John Gotti III to battle a common enemy.

None other than Floyd Mayweather Jr., who whooped both of them in high-profile boxing matches. Instead of being grateful to “Money” for scoring a rare Mayweather payday, both Gotti and McGregor are preparing for war against the retired pugilist for the unforgivable crime of ... not losing?

Related Gotti Family Declares War On Mayweather

Gotti is the one who charged Mayweather after their pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition bout last weekend in Sunrise, Fla., leading to a massive in-ring brawl between both camps. The melee carried over to the fans inside FLA Arena, which somehow went from bad to worse in this ugly video footage.

“I back the Gottis,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “The war is on.”

The former UFC champ and current TUF 31 coach was stopped by Mayweather in summer 2017, a fight that may have left “Notorious” with brain damage. There was talk of a potential rematch in the months that followed but it (thankfully) never materialized. Since losing to Mayweather, McGregor is a paltry 1-3 in UFC fights, getting stopped in all three losses.

Related Pouty Paul Stiffed By Mayweasel

No word yet on what sanctions either side will face for last weekend’s melee, if any, but it could pump the brakes on Mayweather’s retirement exhibition tour. Then again, it could also be used as a selling point for future fights, luring in those fans who are not interested in paying for glorified sparring matches.

For much more on the Gotti vs. Mayweather drama click here.