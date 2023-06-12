Beneil Dariush reacts to Charles Oliveira loss at UFC 289, garbage MMA fans rush to denounce ‘overrated bum’

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush saw his eight-fight win streak go up in smoke after falling to former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 289 co-main event last weekend (Sat., June 10, 2023) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Watch the video highlights here.

Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) is expected to move on to rematch Islam Makhachev for the lightweight strap later this year in Abu Dhabi. As for Dariush, who drops to 22-5-1 in defeat, he’ll probably need to build up another couple of wins to get back into title contention.

“I’m okay,” Dariush wrote on Instagram. “I’ll heal up and be back. All glory to God.”

In response, UFC fans did what UFC fans do best: act terribly in the comments.

Where’s God when you got your shit beat down?

Back to prelims where you belong bum.

I said this dude was overrated ages ago and every one was talking shit. Dude got clapped.

Go cry about it. You had no right in the Top 5 in the first place.

Are you awake or still sleeping? Even Amanda Nunes would beat your weak ass.

Not all comments were negative but some of the haters decided to track down older Instagram photos of Dariush holding his baby to call the UFC lightweight a bunch of horrible names, which is kinda creepy, even for MMA fans.

Perhaps Dariush, currently ranked No. 4, can rebound against the winner of this fight.