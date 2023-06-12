Man down! Women go to war during wild UFC 289 fan brawl (Video)

An absolute brawl broke out in my row at the @ufc fight. Here’s me protecting the liquor and getting out of the way. pic.twitter.com/TetEdPHBNK

UFC 289 featured a wild night of fights — but not all of the action took place inside the Octagon.

A massive fan brawl erupted in the stands during the “Nunes vs. Aldana” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which took place last Sat. night (June 10, 2023) inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

I guess security had the night off.

“First I was a bit worried about these girls joining the fight but turns out they are punching harder than the dudes lmao,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added “You’d think they’d know how to punch being at a UFC event lmao, apparently not.”

Here’s an overhead angle:

Then came this hilariously sloppy brawl outside the area:

We really don’t deserve to have fights back pic.twitter.com/EQq0GXZY9K — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) June 11, 2023

Hammer flags?

Nobody appeared to suffer any serious injuries during the melee unless you count the pride of that poor schlep who flopped on his ass in the waning moments. As for UFC 289, Amanda Nunes put a whooping on Irene Aldana then retired from MMA.

