Enraged Gotti family declares war on Floyd Mayweather ‘zoo animals,’ recruits Conor McGregor for ‘backup’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated “sweet science” scrub John Gotti III by disqualification last Sunday in Sunrise after the part-time MMA fighter failed to heed the referee’s repeated warnings about holding. Gotti then blew a gasket and charged after Mayweather, which led to an all-out brawl between both camps.

“Punk b*tch Floyd Mayweather, [you’re] my enemy for life,” Gotti wrote on Instagram. “Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason. Can’t wait to run into that fat f*ck in the red hat from Floyd’s team, [we’re] going to see.”

Gotti then tagged Conor McGregor on social media and said, “We need backup.”

McGregor also boxed Mayweather — and also lost — but managed to exit the building without causing any additional drama. The same can’t be said for his infamous Khabib Nurmagomedov altercation, which ended with a broken bus and “Notorious” in cuffs.

“Floyd Mayweather your daughter was ran through by [an] animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals,” Gotti’s sister Nicolette added in a separate Instagram story. “I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be two years, three years from now but I’m coming c*nt.”

John and Nicolette Gotti are the grandchildren of famed mob boss John Gotti, who died in prison more than 20 years ago. Not much is left of the New York mafia in 2023 aside from name identity, so I don’t think anyone from Team Mayweather is losing any sleep over this.

