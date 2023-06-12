Combat sports world reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III pandemonium last night

I personally have never been much of a fan of these exhibition boxing bouts. So, when Floyd Mayweather — one of the greatest boxers ever — started doing them and tarnished his legacy collected big checks for full-blown sparring sessions, I was caught a little off guard.

I mean, seriously, do you ever envision a day when someone like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez takes part in this type of thing? Nevertheless, “Money” is still keeping his name relevant in the active fight game by going around the globe to take part in this traveling circus.

Last night, however, things a got a bit too real after his match against John Gotti III ended in a disqualification in favor of Mayweather, leading to an all-out brawl inside the ring that could have resulted in serious injury (watch it). Thankfully, no significant injuries have been reported from either side, but we are still less than 24 hours removed from the mayhem, so that can all change.

Naturally, there were several combat stars and journalists from both mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing who chimed in to share their opinions on the madness ...

The Floyd-Gotti "brawl" after my man Kenny Bayless stopped the "fight" was obviously scripted and staged. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 12, 2023

It is CHAOS right now, as there’s a brawl in the ring while Mayweather runs to the back. Fights everywhere. #MayweatherGotti @sn_fights pic.twitter.com/giNK1BLjer — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) June 12, 2023

Never seen no shit like I seen it tonight! @FloydMayweather schooled Gotti ass! And his people couldn’t handle it! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 12, 2023

Absolute pandemonium in the ring at the Mayweather vs Gotti III exhibition. This could get really ugly, especially in the aftermath of the event…. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 12, 2023

Absolute mayhem at the Floyd Mayweather fight pic.twitter.com/VS26KZgUIE — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 12, 2023

And the brawls weren’t limited to inside of the ring as several melees broke out on the floor and backstage:

Joseline Vs Big Lex back stage at the Floyd Mayweather fight.



(Looks like Melissa also jumped in) waiting for other videos to drop! pic.twitter.com/LDoZsQ7seh — Baddies + More! (@Baddieswest) June 12, 2023

In a weekend where two combat sports greats in Amanda Nunes and Teofimo Lopez retired on wins, we have Mayweather out here getting into brawls with fighters who have no business being in the ring with him.

The brawl is not all on Floyd, but he’s one of the greatest boxers ever and this — exhibition bouts included — just seems a little beneath him.

But, could it all have been a work?

