Combat sports world reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III pandemonium last night

By Adam Guillen Jr.
https://twitter.com/Grabaka_Hitman/status/1668090233559166976

I personally have never been much of a fan of these exhibition boxing bouts. So, when Floyd Mayweather — one of the greatest boxers ever — started doing them and tarnished his legacy collected big checks for full-blown sparring sessions, I was caught a little off guard.

I mean, seriously, do you ever envision a day when someone like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez takes part in this type of thing? Nevertheless, “Money” is still keeping his name relevant in the active fight game by going around the globe to take part in this traveling circus.

Last night, however, things a got a bit too real after his match against John Gotti III ended in a disqualification in favor of Mayweather, leading to an all-out brawl inside the ring that could have resulted in serious injury (watch it). Thankfully, no significant injuries have been reported from either side, but we are still less than 24 hours removed from the mayhem, so that can all change.

Naturally, there were several combat stars and journalists from both mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing who chimed in to share their opinions on the madness ...

And the brawls weren’t limited to inside of the ring as several melees broke out on the floor and backstage:

In a weekend where two combat sports greats in Amanda Nunes and Teofimo Lopez retired on wins, we have Mayweather out here getting into brawls with fighters who have no business being in the ring with him.

The brawl is not all on Floyd, but he’s one of the greatest boxers ever and this — exhibition bouts included — just seems a little beneath him.

But, could it all have been a work?

For complete Mayweather vs. Gotti III results and play-by-play, click HERE!

