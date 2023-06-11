Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight fighter, Miranda Maverick, went “completely blind” in one eye during a decision loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius on Saturday night at UFC 289 (results HERE).

Maverick was a sizable betting favorite coming into the fight and for good reason. She has demonstrated the strong ground game needed to control a fighter like Jasudavicius. However, Jasudavicius showcased a much-improved takedown defense and it allowed her to beat Maverick up on the feet.

Along the way, Maverick’s left eye became blurry. She was able to compete with the ailment through the end of the second round, but things got worse in the third. Maverick ended up going “completely blind” in her eye. The veteran fighter still opted to fight despite being “scared.” She went on to lose via unanimous decision.

Maverick posted to social media after the loss to explain what happened. Check it out below:

“Some things are scarier than fighting — and one of those things is going blind,” wrote Maverick via Instagram. “My left eye went blurry end of second round and was completely blind throughout the third round. Its mostly back now and I’ll be meeting with a retina specialist this coming week. But I’ll admit I was scared during that time.

“Still, I firmly believe in taking ownership and responsibility for my ups and downs. It wasn’t my night. Jasmine did great in there and capitalized on my hesitations and poor shots today. Congratulations and all respect to her. Sorry to all those I disappointed and thank you to those who don’t let 15 minutes of my life represent who I am. I’ll be back.”

Maverick, 25, snapped a two-fight win streak with the loss and is now 4-3 in her UFC career. Hopefully Maverick didn’t suffer any serious damage to her eye because she’s still one of the better prospects in the division.

