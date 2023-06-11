Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in the business of making money and that’s what he’s going to do later tonight (Sunday, June 11, 2023) live on the Zeus network from inside FLA Arena in Sunrise, Fla., when “Money” takes on former professional MMA fighter, John Gotti III, in a boxing main event.

As expected, Mayweather will stand to make millions upon millions for his weekend exhibition bout. It may not be the most high-profile matchup on paper, but Mayweather remains a top draw and rich promoters are just throwing money at him to compete. The former world champion boxer has been making a killing post-retirement and shows no signs of slowing down (or wanting to).

With a steady income flooding his bank account Mayweather is still able to live the life he did when he was fighting professionally against the best boxers in the world. “Money” is a notorious spender so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he owns some pretty gaudy items, including a watch for every day of the month.

If you think that’s crazy then how about the Holy Grail of watches that Mayweather owns? He claims his grand timepiece is worth $18 million. That’s absurd if true, but considering how flashy Mayweather is we aren’t doubting his assessment.

Check out Mayweather’s watch collection below:

Floyd Mayweather flex is crazy pic.twitter.com/vASZC3Wuoe — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 4, 2023

Until Mayweather is handed defeat inside of the boxing ring he’s going to continue to exploit the current state of the sport and bank massive paydays for matchups posing very little risk. We’ll see if “Money” is able to dominate once again this evening against Gotti III.

MMAmania will deliver live round-by-round coverage of the ‘Mayweather vs. Gotti III’ event right HERE. The main card action is expected to get underway around 9 p.m. ET on the Zeus network.