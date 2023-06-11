Jon Jones is doubling down on his willingness to fight heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury inside of the Octagon or the boxing ring.

The discussion regarding a heavyweight superfight between Jones and Fury started last month and has been gaining steam ever since. Fury initially responded to UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, suggesting Jones would wipe the floor with “Gypsy King” in a real fight and things unraveled from there. Jones got involved, Fury fired back, and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White, started lobbying for a fight.

While it’s unlikely that a matchup between Jones and Fury actually comes to fruition crazier things have happened. Jones doesn’t have a definitive opponent for his next trip to the Octagon, Fury hasn’t signed on to defend his heavyweight crown next, and when there is a lot of money involved people end up doing some pretty wild things.

On Saturday, Jones reiterated that he’s willing to fight Fury. The mixed martial arts (MMA) legend is hoping that White is somehow able to make the fight happen and he’s even willing to box Fury inside the ring to get it done.

Check it out below courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Jon Jones: "I would love it if Dana [White] could make that [Tyson Fury] fight happen... I'd even be willing to box him." pic.twitter.com/95cgmB8WoS — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 11, 2023

“I would love it if Dana [White] could make that [Tyson Fury] fight happen,” said Jones during a recent appearance at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Las Vegas. “That’s one thing about the UFC. We always give the fans what they want to see.

“Tyson Fury is such a magnificent opponent. It would be awesome to make that fight happen. I’m up for it. I’d even be willing to box him. Let’s see what happens.”

What do you think, fight fans? Should we be entertaining this talk of a Jones vs. Fury superfight or are we simply wasting our time?

Sound off!