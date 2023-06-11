 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor sending mascot to the ER: ‘What do you expect’

2023 NBA Finals - Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The UFC president gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor hospitalizing an NBA mascot.

On Friday (June 9, 2023), McGregor stopped by Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, FL. During a promotional skit for McGregor's TIDL Sport products, the Irish superstar clocked the Miami Heat mascot, who is known as "Burnie.' When 'Bernie' fell to the floor, McGregor punched him again.

Everyone on the planet thought it was all in good fun until it was revealed that the person who was in the mascot costume was sent to a nearby hospital. He was given pain medication and released shortly after.

At the UFC 289 press conference, Dana White was asked his thoughts on the funny skit gone wrong.

"I saw the Deontay Wilder one too. What's up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters," White told reporters. "What do you expect? You want to get punched? What are those mascot things made out of? Unless you're like the Golden Knights mascot...I wouldn't have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. That doesn't seem like the brightest thing in the world."

White is right about mascots wanting to get punched, and hopefully, the stupid idea ends after this latest fighter vs. mascot fiasco.

McGregor is currently waiting for his return fight to be booked after snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Until then, he can be seen on the latest season of The Ulitmate Fighter every Tuesday.

