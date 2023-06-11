Julianna Pena mocks Amanda Nunes after UFC 289 retirement: ‘I scared you so bad into retirement’

Well, that was quick.

Amanda Nunes absolutely dominated Irene Aldana at UFC 289 tonight (Sat., Jun. 10, 2023), defeating her via unanimous decision from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. After the mauling, Nunes retired from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), boasting a 23-5 record and holding both the Featherweight and Bantamweight championships (watch her speech).

Literally minutes after Nunes’ dominating win, former foe Julianna Pena took to Twitter to mock her retirement and win.

“I scared you so bad into retirement,” Pena wrote. “Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that?”

I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 11, 2023

The former Bantamweight champion followed that tweet: "Canadians don’t boo, they just walked out quietly before The fight was over #ufc289 #snoozefest #terrible #stinker #ducking.”

Pena and Nunes were originally supposed to fight for the third time at UFC 289; however, Pena pulled out with a broken rib. The pair of fighters are 1-1 with each other, with “The Venezuelan Vixen” upsetting Nunes at UFC 269 via second-round submission. “The Lioness” exacted revenge seven months later at UFC 277 when she beat Pena to a bloody pulp, winning a unanimous decision.

Both fighters fired shots during UFC 289 fight week, with Nunes saying she couldn’t retire at UFC 269, leaving her foe with the belt, and Pena saying the ‘champ-champ’ should be thankful that she is relevant again.

