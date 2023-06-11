Amanda Nunes gave Irene Aldana a solid beating for 25 full minutes, earning multiple 10-8 rounds en route to a lopsided 50–44, 50–44, 50–43 at UFC 289. Then “The Lioness” laid down her two belts, her gloves, and peaced out on her fight career (watch her retirement speech here).

Aldana never managed to get going. She barely got started. The one thing she did was put up a high guard, and even that wasn’t effective at all. Nunes sliced through it with jabs, threw around it with looping overhands, and stepped in with multiple elbows to batter the Mexican challenger. We’d say Aldana got off maybe one or two good punches. For the rest of the fight, she looked like a deer in the headlights.

Once Nunes realized she wasn’t going to get any traffic coming her way, she just methodically picked Aldana apart. She split her time between piecing her opponent up on the feet and taking her down with borderline contemptuous trips and takedowns. She didn’t manage to get a finish, but she carried her side of the fight made the one-sided beatdown interesting to watch.

Following the fight, Nunes confirmed what many suspected coming into the event: she had decided to retire and spend more time with her family. She ends her career with eight title defenses across two divisions, a record that will undoubtedly stand for years if not decades to come.

Take a look at what Twitter had to say about the fight, Nunes’ retirement, and Aldana’s uncharacteristic performance.

Amanda Nunes retires with money, health, legacy and on top of the fight game.



You're looking at a winner. Few leave with one or two of those things, and almost nobody leaves with all 4.



Congrats on a historic career. She's the GOAT. #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/IEd23rV22q — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 11, 2023

Both Amanda Nunes and Khabib Nurmagomedov cited their mothers having concerns about their careers as reasons for retiring from MMA. — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2023

Can’t wait for Julianna Peña to say Nunes retired cuz she was ducking the trilogy. #UFC289 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) June 11, 2023

This is what it looks like when you've climbed every mountain & retire on top.



Enjoy retirement @Amanda_Leoa #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/zPZiOZ4lfe — The People's MMA (@ThePeoplesMMA) June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes just retired as the UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion.



What happens to both divisions now?



This might be the nail in the coffin of the Women's Featherweight division once and for all. — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) June 11, 2023

What a woman @Amanda_Leoa ! An amazing role model, an amazing fighter. Best woman to ever do it. Thank you for all you have given the sport & all you have given woman fighters. Thank you The best #UFC289 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 11, 2023

Live footage of Amanda Nunes vs Aldana #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/wOyOsnseob — MA (@MA99______) June 11, 2023

I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 11, 2023

The females in the weight classes Amanda Nunes retired from , are popping bottles and celebrating right now #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023

Me vs Julianna got the world title!!!! Dana always thought from TUF we would face each other at the finale. Wasn’t the journey then but here we are now!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

I would be in there fighting a war!!!! Instead I was made the back up!! #UFC289 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

Nunes looks likes she’s playing on Rookie mode on UFC 4 #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023

That’s why @VenezuelanVixen is the toughest test for Amanda she won’t respect her she has no fear in her — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

One of the best and worst compliments you can give a fighter is one that I'm about to give Irene Aldana.



She sure can take a punch. #UFC289 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 11, 2023

This Canadian crowd is so polite. U.S. fans would be booing the HELL out of this main event. Especially after Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush #UFC289 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) June 11, 2023

In the words of Israel Adesanya, Aldana is Frozen like Elsa tonight #UFC289 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 11, 2023

This is a poor performance by Aldana. She finally got her title shot and she is blowing it. #UFC289 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) June 11, 2023

Aldana trying to break Woodley’s record for least amount of strikes landed in a UFC title fight. #UFC289 — Dan (@BestFightPicks) June 11, 2023

Aldana is completely frozen. This is so heartbreaking to see cause she’s got the tools to put it on Nunes but simply can’t pull the trigger and can’t up the volume. — N (@prettyinaGi) June 11, 2023

Corner should stop it. Genuinely. Aldana is getting beaten up and putting in an effort only marginally above the line where you would withhold a purse. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) June 11, 2023

