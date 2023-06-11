Charles Oliveira made a big statement at UFC 289, earning a TKO win over Beneil Dariush in the first round of their co-main event fight.

There were some questions coming into the bout as to whether “Do Bronx” would still be the same fighter that buzzsawed his way through the lightweight division to the title, reeling off 11 wins in a row. Before that he had serious trouble with consistency. Maybe the spell had been broken?

Not so. Oliveira looked dangerous from the opening bell, throwing heavy kicks on the feet and attacking aggressively on the ground. After willingly spending half the first round on his back, Oliveira caught Dariush with a thunderous headkick that cut through Beneil’s block and left him staggering. From there he didn’t give his opponent a second to recover, out-scrambling him and blitzing him with ground and pound en route to a referee stoppage (watch the highlights here).

After the fight was over, Oliveira called for a rematch with Islam Makhachev, the man who took his belt back in October 2022. It looks like we may be headed towards a rematch one year later in the same place as their first fight: Abu Dhabi. Unless, that is, Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier snatch away the No. 1 contender spot when they fight in late July.

Charles Oliveira’s big win had everyone buzzing on Twitter. Take a look at some of the comments from around the net.

Charles Oliveira is in the top 3 for greatest lightweight fighter of all time and he has plenty of tread left on his tires……#UFC289 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 11, 2023

Congrats to Charles. If he could work on getting up sooner (like Aldo ) he would be really hard to beat. Islam is another animal on top. Doesn’t play the jits game and active on top. #ufc288 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

What an amazing performance and exactly how you bounce back from a tough loss. Charles is an inspiration to all fighters out there. #UFC289 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) June 11, 2023

English speaking Blondeveira is a vibe. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) June 11, 2023

Charles Oliveria is so fuckin dangerous. #UFC289 — Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) June 11, 2023

Gutted for Dariush. Should’ve had a title shot already. But congrats on a HUGE statement from Oliveira! He is a bonafide finisher! #UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Fighters we have not heard speak English before dropping well-crafted promos on our heads unexpectedly never gets old. A great mechanism to grab fans' attention. #UFC289 https://t.co/1N2d0vvYbY — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 11, 2023

Oliveira now openly weeping in the cage. Beautiful stuff. And if you didn't know any better, you'd think he's Canadian. Crowd showing him mad love. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 11, 2023

Charles Oliveira landing that head kick PLUS two right hands afterwards was too much for Dariush to handle.



This was Dariush's big chance and cards on the table, I thought he had the skills to pull it off. But nope. Oliveira's offense is so overwhelming. — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2023

Islam Makhachev seeing its entirely possible that he fights Charles next then Volkanovski again: #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/gQESC6wQrB — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) June 11, 2023

Dariush is “better” in each area (striking, wrestling and grappling) but Oliveira is more dangerous in each. The power standing, the front chokes plus back takes in wrestling transition and the subs from top position. Dariush needed to be more cautious, IMO. Big tactical error. https://t.co/q9J0cfwuW7 — Fury’s Fight Picks (@LucaFury) June 11, 2023

I love watching Oliveira’s pressure kickboxing game. Just walking people down in a full on Muay Thai stance because he has no fear of being taken down. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) June 11, 2023

Seems rude to make Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana follow that. #UFC289 — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) June 11, 2023

It did feel like Oliveira was a bit off against Islam. If the version of him that showed up tonight shows up in their rematch I can see it being a much better fight. #UFC289 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA!!!



What a stoppage.. SET UP THE REMATCH#UFC289 — Wade Plem (@WadePlem) June 11, 2023

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 just became a No. 1 contender's fight.



Charles Oliveira looked amazing tonight but I highly doubt the UFC will run it back with him and Islam Makhachev right now. #UFC289 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 11, 2023