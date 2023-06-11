 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘So f—ing dangerous!’ Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira’s blistering finish of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

Charles Oliveira returned in top form at UFC 289 to take out Beneil Dariush in under one round. Here’s what UFC fighters and fans had to say about the impressive performance.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 289: Oliveira v Dariush Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Charles Oliveira made a big statement at UFC 289, earning a TKO win over Beneil Dariush in the first round of their co-main event fight.

There were some questions coming into the bout as to whether “Do Bronx” would still be the same fighter that buzzsawed his way through the lightweight division to the title, reeling off 11 wins in a row. Before that he had serious trouble with consistency. Maybe the spell had been broken?

Not so. Oliveira looked dangerous from the opening bell, throwing heavy kicks on the feet and attacking aggressively on the ground. After willingly spending half the first round on his back, Oliveira caught Dariush with a thunderous headkick that cut through Beneil’s block and left him staggering. From there he didn’t give his opponent a second to recover, out-scrambling him and blitzing him with ground and pound en route to a referee stoppage (watch the highlights here).

After the fight was over, Oliveira called for a rematch with Islam Makhachev, the man who took his belt back in October 2022. It looks like we may be headed towards a rematch one year later in the same place as their first fight: Abu Dhabi. Unless, that is, Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier snatch away the No. 1 contender spot when they fight in late July.

Charles Oliveira’s big win had everyone buzzing on Twitter. Take a look at some of the comments from around the net.

