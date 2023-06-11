Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, collides with up-and-coming boxer, Irene Aldana, TONIGHT (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Nunes has more than proven herself as the greatest female fighter of all time. She’s conquered countless challengers, finished most of them, and the one time she slipped up, she quickly earned her revenge. There’s not much left to prove for the two-division champion, which has resulted in retirement questions and theories.

While Nunes has been dominating, Aldana has climbed the ranks. The Mexican boxer has slowly but surely solidified the holes in her ground games, allowing her powerful hands to shine. Nunes is a tall task for anyone, but at least Aldana’s punching power gave her a better chance than most.

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

The challenger made the walk first.

Soon followed by the UFC double champion!

Queen of the jungle



The Lioness ready to defend her bantamweight throne! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Mu3qS5ABDj — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Round One

Nunes jabs and kicks early, clearly intent on establishing her long distance. The stabbing body kick up the middle seems to be a big weapon for Nunes, who scores an extremely brief takedown. By the midway point in the round, Nunes is flowing forward and sticking her foe with heavy jabs and kicks. Aldana isn’t firing back much. Nunes feinted a takedown then landed a ripping left uppercut. Finally, Aldana connects when Nunes tried to get fancy, cracking the champion with a good counter right. Her first real strike of the fight cuts Nunes. Aldana seems to be finding her range in the closing 30 seconds of the first.

10-9 Nunes

Round Two

Nunes jabs to open the second then returns to the front kick. Aldana’s low kick is starting to land with better consistency. Overall, she’s falling far behind on the volume game though. Nunes is landing at a good clip, sticking hard jabs and low kicks often. Feinting the takedown and coming up firing is working well for the Brazilian also. Really, I don’t know if Aldana landed anything significant outside of a few low kicks this round. Nunes, meanwhile, did a lot of damage and finished the round with a takedown.

10-9 Nunes

Round Three

Round Four

Round Five

Final Result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.