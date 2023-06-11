Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

This one didn’t take long to get fiery, as both men came out blasting kicks. An Oliveira high kick connected hard, and the two clinched up momentarily. “Do Bronx” hunted for a takedown then was reversed to his back. The Brazilian went on the offensive with a leg lock attempt, but Dariush spun to safety and landed some nice punches.

Oliveira returned to his feet with a little less than two minutes remaining in the round. He went on the offensive, landing a big head kick and some follow up right hand swings. Dariush was in a world of hurt, spinning around from bottom position and trying to latch onto a limb. Oliveira kept firing, hurting Dariush with right hands and hammer fists.

Dariush’s head was bouncing off the canvas, and his consciousness was iffy. The ref stepped in, returning “Do Bronx” to the win column and title mix alike! But, was it enough to score Oliveira a second showdown opposite Islam Makhachev?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Result: Charles Oliveira defeats Beneil Dariush via first-round knockout

