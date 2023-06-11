With UFC 289 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., June 10, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event women’s bantamweight title fight between reigning UFC double champion Amanda Nunes and top contender Irene Aldana, a co-headliner pitting former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira against red-hot veteran Beneil Dariush, and an intriguing featherweight clash involving fan favorites Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live about 30 mins after the conclusion of UFC 289’s PPV main card, which should play out to be around 1:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 289 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.