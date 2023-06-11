Amanda Nunes walked away from MMA following her main event title defense over Irene Aldana last night (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The co-main event of the evening saw former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira stun Beneil Dariush with a blistering first-round TKO.

In addition to the bantamweight title fight and lightweight co-headliner, UFC 289 spit out a collection of memorable finishes and fan-friendly wars. Check them all out below and let us know your favorite:

Canada’s own, Aiemann Zahabi, delivered another impressive knockout when he finished fellow bantamweight Aoriqileng in the first round (watch HERE)

Featherweight contenders Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr went to war on the PPV main card, but it was “50K” who walked away with the hard-fought decision win

Octagon newcomer Stephen Erceg looked as good as advertised after knocking off flyweight contender David Dvorak on just eight days notice

Promising welterweight prospect Mike Malott made good on his return to Canada with an impressive second-round submission win over Adam Fugitt

Middleweights Eryk Anders and Marc-Andre Barriault delivered an epic showing to spark the PPV main card with “Power Bar” cashing in with the decision win

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 289 post-fight bonus winners below. Leading the way is none other than Oliveira, who now has the most post-fight bonuses in UFC history with 19.

Fight of the Night: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders Performance of the Night: Charles Oliveira Performance of the Night: Mike Malott Performance of the Night: Steve Erceg

For complete UFC 289 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.