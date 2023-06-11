Charles Oliveira got his groove back last night (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, when the former UFC lightweight champion stopped a streaking Beneil Dariush with a brutal first-round TKO (punches).

Oliveira opted to pull guard early and threaten with submissions and elbows off his back, but Dariush’s base was too good. Dariush was able to land some good ground-and-pound and gain the early momentum.

That was until “Do Bronx” returned to his feet and landed a massive head kick. Dariush was stunned. Oliveira followed up with two brutal rights that sent Dariush to the canvas. The Brazilian veteran jumped on top and landed heavy punches until the referee made his way in for the stoppage.

Check out the knockout finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

An emotional entrance for Charles Oliveira #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/HWSVOIHc1R — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA KNOCKS OUT DARIUSH IN ROUND ONE #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Z5sr7SHPRy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 11, 2023

Charles Oliveira just blew the ROOF OFF in Vancouver #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/YV6IrKEHbx — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Oliveira, 33, had a lot to prove this weekend after losing his UFC lightweight title to Islam Makhachev via submission back at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022. This was his opportunity to shine and cement his rematch with Makhachev. Oliveira did just that by stopping one of the best fighters in the division in dramatic fashion.

