It’s that time again — time for the Floyd Mayweather Exhibition Tour™ to hit it’s next stop, this time touching down in the FLA Live Arena, outside of Miami, Fla., with a new dance partner whose main notoriety is that he is the scion of infamous mobster, John Gotti.

TONIGHT (Sun., June 11, 2023) — starting at roughly 9 p.m. ET — this boxing and bare-knuckle-boxing card also features a name very familiar to the denizens of this particular mixed martial arts (MMA) site, former Bellator Middleweight champion and BareKnuckle FC Cruiserweight champion, Hector “Lightning” Lombard, who will be in the aforementioned bare-knucks match.

All the action will be streamed live on the Zeus network.

But, let’s start with the main event. Floyd needs no introduction. Winner, champ, undefeated, etc. He’s fighting John Gotti III. To be completely fair to the man, he’s spent the past six years racking up a completely respectable burgeoning combat sports career, with an MMA record of 5-1 and a boxing record of 2-0.

In other words, he’s not some gym bum or a tough guy at a bar.

It goes without saying he’s not Floyd Mayweather Jr., but who is? Even at his (professionally) advanced age, he’s still one of the slickest boxers to ever do it, and while age is undefeated, so far it hasn’t caught up to the man in charge of The Money Team.

One other big name on the card many people might recognize on this card is Jarrell Miller. It is fair to call Miller one of the biggest “what ifs” in boxing. Miller infamously failed multiple drug tests prior to a unification bout with Anthony Joshua back in 2019. In a face palm-worthy moment, he then failed another drug test the following year and was suspended until 2022. The 26-0-1 Heavyweight is an enormous favorite over Antonio Zepeda.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III final faceoff #mayweathergotti pic.twitter.com/4tzESQIYHw — BroBible (@BroBible) June 10, 2023

As mentioned earlier, somewhat representing MMA in this standup realm is the long-time contender, Hector Lombard. He’ll be taking on a relative neophyte, kickboxer Eric Turner.

