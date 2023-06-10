Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Following a fun fight, Ige’s hand was raised.

Early in the fight, Ige was working to find his distance with the jab, whereas Landwehr was working with kicks. The Hawaiian landed hard first, ripping to the mid-section then coming over top with punches. Landwehr found some openings in the clinch, but his first takedown attempt of the fight was easily shaken off.

Halfway through the opening round, Ige was managing range very well. As the round wore on, Landwehr started to find more success with his jab. Any chance of him taking back the round was stolen when Ige cracked him with a left in the closing seconds of the round, sending him stumbling towards the fence.

Ige continued to fight excellently into the second. He was jabbing up and down the body, sticking the longer man with his lead hand. Landwehr fired back with some good jabs and hunted for knees, but Ige did a great job of avoiding much of his offense. Meanwhile, he worked in smart combinations, doubling up his left hook to the body and head. Landwehr felt the fight slipping away from him and turned up the pressure, but Ige cracked him with a nasty left hook in response.

“The Train” hit the canvas, but he survived to see the bell.

There is no quit in Landwehr. Despite getting rocked several times, he kept putting on the pressure, and Ige’s face wore the damage despite being clearly ahead on the cards. Overall, it seemed that Ige faded a bit in the third or perhaps was content to coast on his lead. He was still landing decent shots, but Landwehr somewhat took over. He landed his right hand a bunch of times, and Landwehr marched forward to score lots of knees and elbows.

It made for a great scrap! Landwehr tried to force the finish, but it didn’t materialize, and Ige’s early knockdowns were enough to sway the judges in his favor.

Result: Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision

